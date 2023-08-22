MagazineBuy Print

Al-Nassr signs Portugal’s Otavio from Porto

Otavio joins an Al-Nassr squad that also includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles and Seko Fofana.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 23:04 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Otavio of FC Porto in action during the Supercopa de Portugal Final match between SL Benfica v FC Porto at Estadio Municipal de Aveiro on in Aveiro, Portugal.
Otavio of FC Porto in action during the Supercopa de Portugal Final match between SL Benfica v FC Porto at Estadio Municipal de Aveiro on in Aveiro, Portugal. | Photo Credit: Octavio Passos/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Otavio of FC Porto in action during the Supercopa de Portugal Final match between SL Benfica v FC Porto at Estadio Municipal de Aveiro on in Aveiro, Portugal. | Photo Credit: Octavio Passos/ Getty Images

Portugal midfielder Otavio has joined Al-Nassr from Portuguese side Porto, the Saudi Pro League club said on Tuesday.

The club did not disclose the transfer fee, but local media reported it was around 60 million euros ($65.08 million).

ALSO READ: Premier League: Newcastle signs Hall on loan from Chelsea

Otavio, 28, scored 31 goals in 283 games in all competitions for Porto after joining the team in 2014.

“We have officially signed the Portuguese Star Otavio. Huge Welcome to The Best Player in Liga Portugal,” Al-Nassr posted on social media.

Otavio joins an Al-Nassr squad that also includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles and Seko Fofana.

Luis Castro’s team has made a poor start to the Pro League season, losing both its opening matches.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project involving league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

PIF owns 75% of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25% of each.

