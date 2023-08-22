MagazineBuy Print

Man City manager Pep Guardiola undergoes emergency back surgery, to miss next two games

His assistant, Juanma Lillo, will take over the duties in the meantime.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 18:13 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

AP
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to return after the international break.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to return after the international break. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to return after the international break. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has undergone “emergency surgery” on a back problem and isn’t expected to take charge of the English Premier League champions for another month at least, the club said on Tuesday.

City said Guardiola has been suffering with severe back pain for some time and decided to have an operation in Barcelona, where he will spend time recovering. The surgery was successful, the club said.

His assistant, Juanma Lillo, will take over Guardiola’s duties in the meantime.

“He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break,” City said of Guardiola.

City has league games against Sheffield United and Fulham before the club season pauses for two weeks for international matches.

City’s first game back is against West Ham on Sept. 16.

