Premier League: Man United defender Shaw faces another injury layoff

The 28-year-old, who missed three months this season due to injury and has played only 15 games across all competitions, limped off during United's 2-1 victory at Luton Town on Sunday.

Published : Feb 22, 2024 08:47 IST , Manchester - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United crosses the ball whilst under pressure from Luke Shaw of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford.
FILE PHOTO: Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United crosses the ball whilst under pressure from Luke Shaw of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United crosses the ball whilst under pressure from Luke Shaw of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw’s Premier League season could be over due to a muscle injury that is expected to sideline him for several months, the club said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who missed three months this season due to injury and has played only 15 games across all competitions, limped off during United’s 2-1 victory at Luton Town on Sunday.

“Further assessment is still required to determine the severity but we expect him to be absent for a few months,” the United said.

Shaw’s injury is a big blow for United who are sixth in the league and chasing a top-four finish. The injury could also impact his chances of playing for England side in this year’s European Championship.

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Manchester United /

Luke Shaw /

England

