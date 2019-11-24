Football EPL EPL Man City coach Guardiola records lowest ever possession percentage against Chelsea No Pep Guardiola side has ever managed less possession in a top-flight game than Manchester City did in its win over Chelsea. Christopher Devine 24 November, 2019 08:47 IST Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola - Getty Images Christopher Devine 24 November, 2019 08:47 IST Manchester City claimed a valuable Premier League victory over Chelsea on Saturday, despite recording the lowest share of possession any Pep Guardiola side has managed in a top-flight game.During his stints in charge of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City, Guardiola has become synonymous with dominance of the ball.REPORT| Manchester City's comeback ends Chelsea's streakYet his side's 2-1 win against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium, secured by goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez after N'Golo Kante had given the visitor the lead, was notable for City managing a possession figure of just 46.74 per cent, according to official Opta data.That represents the lowest figure any Guardiola side has registered in 381 top-flight games."It's not that easy, people expect us to have 70 per cent of the possession, but these guys [Chelsea] have a lot of quality," said ex-Blues midfielder De Bruyne in a post-match interview with Sky Sports."It shows the other side we have, that we can control the game while defending and that's also good for us." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos