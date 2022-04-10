Premier League: Man City and Liverpool share spoils with 2-2 draw

There was no separating Manchester City and Liverpool as the teams played out a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The draw keeps Man City at the top of the table with 74 points and Liverpool in second with 73.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring in the fifth minute as his shot took a huge deflection and ended up at the back of the net to make it 1-0 for City.

City could not enjoy its lead for a long time as a wonderful team move from Liverpool saw Trent-Alexander Arnold set up Diogo Jota for the equalizer in the 13th minute.

In an action-packed first half, where anyone could have taken the lead, it was Man City's Gabriel Jesus who found himself in space and converted Joao Cancelo's cross in the 36th minute to make 2-1 for his team. It was his first Premier League goal after 15 matches.

Liverpool started the second half trailing for the first time this season but Jurgen Klopp's half-time talk definitely worked as Sadio Mane did not take long to score the equalizer. In the 46th minute, Mohamed Salah threaded a wonderful through ball to Mane, who lashed the ball inside the net with a first-time finish to make it 2-2.