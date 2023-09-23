MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man City beats Nottingham Forest 2-0 despite Rodri red card

In all, referee Anthony Taylor doled out 11 yellow cards along with Rodri’s red, with seven of the yellows coming in a bad-tempered second half as Forest tried to leverage its extra man, but to no avail.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 23:32 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Rodri of Manchester City speaks to referee Anthony Taylor after being shown a red card.
Rodri of Manchester City speaks to referee Anthony Taylor after being shown a red card. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Rodri of Manchester City speaks to referee Anthony Taylor after being shown a red card. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Manchester City maintained its perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 home win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, making it six wins out of six despite losing midfielder Rodri to a red card early in the second half.

In all, referee Anthony Taylor doled out 11 yellow cards along with Rodri’s red, with seven of the yellows coming in a bad-tempered second half as Forest tried to leverage its extra man, but to no avail.

Phil Foden rifled the opening goal for City in the seventh minute and striker Erling Haaland was left unmarked to head home the second from a Matheus Nunes cross seven minutes later, as City dominated possession for the opening 45 minutes.

Memories of last season’s 6-0 drubbing must have been in the minds of Forest players as they headed in at the break, but the tables were turned soon after as the second half got underway as Rodri was shown a straight red card.

The Spanish midfielder got embroiled in an angry confrontation with Morgan Gibbs-White, and he thrust both hands at the throat of the Forest forward before being sent off.

That prompted a slew of personnel changes with City winger Jeremy Doku quickly replaced by Kalvin Phillips and Forest bringing on Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi, which in turn led to Pep Guardiola sending on defender Nathan Ake for Julian Alvarez in a tit-for-tat substitution.

Forest debutant Nicolas Dominguez flashed a shot wide of the right-hand post in the 63rd minute and Elanga had an effort from a tight angle comfortably saved by Ederson as the visitor pressed forward, but struggled to create clear-cut shots on goal.

Haaland missed a great opportunity to net his second when he failed to get his effort on target form Ake’s cross, but City was able to hold on for a win that keeps it top of the standings with a perfect 18 points from six games.

“Delighted with the performance. I think the first half was brilliant apart from the last 10 (minutes), I think they found us out a little,” Foden said.

“The second half was not what we expected because Rodri got a red card quite early... it wasn’t ideal, but we showed a different side to us today to dig in, and I’m proud of the team.”

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Premier League /

Nottingham Forest /

Rodri /

Philip Foden /

Erling Haaland /

Morgan Gibbs White /

Kalvin Phillips

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City beats Nottingham Forest 2-0 despite Rodri red card
    Reuters
  2. Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes enjoy ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience despite cold reception in opening ceremony
    Aashin Prasad
  3. ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI: Ahmed takes four wickets as England beats Ireland by 48 runs
    Reuters
  4. Andy Murray crashes out, Zverev ploughs on in China
    AFP
  5. Bundesliga: Harry Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern beats Bochum 7-0
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Man City beats Nottingham Forest 2-0 despite Rodri red card
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Klopp expecting solid West Ham to be tricky opponents
    Reuters
  3. Chelsea to be more clinical in front of goal, urges Pochettino amid injury crisis
    Reuters
  4. Sheffield Utd boss says football is ‘worst sport’ for racism
    Team Sportstar
  5. North London derby at Arsenal is a ‘hell of a challenge’ - Postecoglou
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City beats Nottingham Forest 2-0 despite Rodri red card
    Reuters
  2. Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes enjoy ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience despite cold reception in opening ceremony
    Aashin Prasad
  3. ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI: Ahmed takes four wickets as England beats Ireland by 48 runs
    Reuters
  4. Andy Murray crashes out, Zverev ploughs on in China
    AFP
  5. Bundesliga: Harry Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern beats Bochum 7-0
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment