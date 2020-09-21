Football EPL EPL Man Utd must make signings to keep up, says Shaw Manchester United fullback Luke Shaw felt that the club should look to strengthen the squad in order to compete against top teams. Reuters 21 September, 2020 14:25 IST Reuters 21 September, 2020 14:25 IST Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has said the Premier League club must bring in reinforcements after they opened their Premier League campaign with a 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday.United have made just one signing in the close season with Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek arriving from Ajax.“We have a very good group but, personally, I think we need more players to strengthen the squad,” Shaw told TV2.“When you look around at how other teams are strengthening their teams, then we must also do it to keep up with the others.” Premier League Talking Points: United's defensive woes, Kepa's misery The 25-year-old full back said United had to start building momentum with a victory over Luton Town in the League Cup on Tuesday.“A lot of things were said after the game and we need to put it to bed. We need to be very disappointed because we should be, but forget about it and move on. We've got a big game on Tuesday, we need to win that and pick up momentum,” he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos