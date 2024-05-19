Manchester City beats West Ham United 3-1 to win historic fourth Premier League title in a row

A brace by Phil Foden and a long-ranger by Rodri saw Manchester City rule the roost over West Ham United and win the 2023-24 Premier League, at the Etihad Stadium here on Sunday.
In doing so, Pep Guardiola’s side became the first side to win four consecutive league titles in a row, with its arch-rival Man United coming the closest with three successive league titles twice.
More to follow.
