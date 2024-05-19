MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester City beats West Ham United 3-1 to win historic fourth Premier League title in a row

Pep Guardiola’s side became the first side to win four consecutive league titles in a row, with its arch-rival Man United coming the closest with three successive league titles twice.

Published : May 19, 2024 22:29 IST , Manchester, England - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Phil Foden, who scored twice for Manchester City, poses with the Premier League Trophy at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Phil Foden, who scored twice for Manchester City, poses with the Premier League Trophy at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Phil Foden, who scored twice for Manchester City, poses with the Premier League Trophy at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Man United signs off with 2-0 win over Brighton; Chelsea beats Bournemouth 2-1 to clinch European place
    Reuters
  2. Klopp leaves Liverpool: Reds deliver victory in emotional farewell to Premier League manager
    AP
  3. Premier League: Arsenal beats Everton but title wait goes on; Newcastle betters Brentford
    Reuters
  4. Arsenal’s David Raya wins Golden Glove award of Premier League 2023-24 season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Erling Haaland wins Golden Boot after Manchester City wins Premier League 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match abandoned due to rain
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024, RR vs KKR: Rain washes out Rajasthan Royals’ hopes to make top two in Guwahati
    Santadeep Dey
  3. Premier League: Man United signs off with 2-0 win over Brighton; Chelsea beats Bournemouth 2-1 to clinch European place
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RR vs KKR: Harshal sits top with 23 wickets, Bumrah second; Arshdeep on third 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Klopp leaves Liverpool: Reds deliver victory in emotional farewell to Premier League manager
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment