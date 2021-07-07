Manchester City cannot meet asking price for strikers, says Guardiola

Manchester City is being priced out of the market for a new striker to replace Sergio Aguero and may just stick with what it has for the new season, manager Pep Guardiola said.

British media reported City was interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane or Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland after Aguero left the Premier League champion at the end of last season to join Barcelona as a free agent. Kane is valued at over GBP 100 million (USD 137.99 million), while Haaland has been rated at GBP 150 million.

"At the prices (quoted) we are not going to buy any strikers. It is impossible, we cannot afford it," Guardiola told Catalan network TV3.

"All clubs are struggling financially, we are not an exception. We have Gabriel (Jesus) and Ferran (Torres) who have been incredible in this position. We have young players in the academy and we play many times with a false nine. There is more of a chance we aren't going to buy a striker for next season."

City begins its title defence on August 15 when it travels to Tottenham.