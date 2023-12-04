MagazineBuy Print

Manchester City charged by FA over player conduct in Spurs draw

Several City players surrounded referee Simon Hooper late in the game after he stopped play when Jack Grealish was through on goal for a foul on Erling Haaland in the build-up, having previously waved play-on.

Published : Dec 04, 2023 23:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester City players surround Referee Simon Hooper in the last minutes of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.)
Manchester City players surround Referee Simon Hooper in the last minutes of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester City players surround Referee Simon Hooper in the last minutes of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.) | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester City has been charged by the Football Association with failing to control its players during Sunday’s 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Several City players surrounded referee Simon Hooper late in the game after he stopped play when Jack Grealish was through on goal for a foul on Erling Haaland in the build-up, having previously waved play-on.

“Manchester City have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 after their players surrounded the match official during the Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur,” the FA said in a statement on Monday.

“It’s alleged that, during the 94th minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure their players do not behave in way which is improper.”

City has until Thursday to respond to the charge. It has slipped to third in the standings after the draw, three points behind leader Arsenal and its next fixture sees it travel to face Aston Villa on Wednesday.

