EPL

Eriksson: Manchester City must keep Guardiola

Former Manchester City manager Sven-Goran Eriksson believes letting Pep Guardiola go would be a big mistake from the club.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 June, 2020 11:19 IST
