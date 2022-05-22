Man City vs Aston Villa LIVE: Cash goal keeps Villa 1-0 ahead at the break

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Aston Villa being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

This is Aneesh Dey bringing you the pre-match buildup and live updates of the match.

Half time (Manchester City 0-1 Aston Villa)

45+3' Mahrez's corner finds Laporte. His header is on target but easy for Olson to deal with. City finally gets a shot on target.

45+2' Cancelo's shot from distance is weak and is blocked. City still hasn't been able to register an effort on goal. This does not happen very often.

45+1' Jesus with a good chance to get a shot on target but Chambers did well to jostle and snatch the ball from the Brazilian.

Four added minutes!

44' De Bruyne's shot is blocked and it is a City corner. City coming all guns blazing.

41' Watkins was clear on goal but Stones did well to get back before he could get his shot away. Fernandinho not looking too comfortable as a centre-back till now.

37' GOOOAAALL!!! VILLA SCORES!! ITS MATTY CASH!! A lovely attacking move by Villa. Digne sent a lovely cross inside the box from the left and Cash was there to head the ball home.

34' Jesus shows his quick feet as he tries to find an perfect opening. However, his final ball was disappointing and Villa clears it fairly easily.

33' Mahrez's cross inside the box from the right flank takes a deflection and Chambers does well to deal with the awkward ball by sending it out for a corner.

31' Chance- Luiz loses the ball and Jesus pounces on the loose ball. He cuts inside to his right and shoots at goal but cannot get a clear connection.

30' Fernandinho's pass is horribly misguided and Villa gets a throw. That is a rare sight to be honest.

27' Block- Cancelo twists and turns and finally gets his shot away but its blocked well.

24' Close- Foden's shot misses the target by inches. It all started with a City counter spearheaded by Kevin De Bruyne.

21' De Bruyne shows his vision yet again by slipping a beautiful pass to Jesus inside the box. Unfortunately, Jesus could not get to the ball as it goes out of play.

17' Mahrez with some lovely footwork on the left flank to get the better of Cash. He squares the ball to De Bruyne on the far post but Digne gets to the ball on time and clears it.

15' An inspiring run by Cash on the right flank as he goes past Foden and Silva but he is ultimately stopped by Rodri who snatches the ball from the Villa player.

12' Thankfully, Digne is back on his feet and ready to continue.

10' Lucas Digne has taken a blow on the face after Chambers kicked the ball straight at him. He is down on the ground and getting medical attention.

9' A loose touch from Olson almost turned out to be fatal for Villa. Jesus had made some good ground and charged at the Villa keeper but the ball hit Jesus and went out of play.

9' Fernandinho sends a lovely aerial ball to Jesus but Olson comes out and gathers the ball.

7' Like usual, Man City is on the frontfoot. The Villa players have hardly got a taste of the ball in the last few minutes.

4' Cancelo tries to slip a clever ball to Jesus who had made a run. But the pass had too much weight and the ball goes out of play.

3' De Bruyne whips a ball inside the Villa box from a freekick. Fernandinho gets his head to the ball but cannot keep it on target.

1' Aston Villa keeper Olson who makes his debut tries to clear the ball but ends up sending it out of play.

1' KICK-OFF!

8:30 pm: And we are underway!

8:00 pm: 30 minutes to kick-off! The stakes couldn't be higher.

Manchester City fans outside the stadium as the team coach arrives before the match. - Action Images via Reuters

7:50 pm: Form guide of Manchester City and Aston Villa

Manchester City last five matches: Draw: West Ham United 2-2 Manchester City

West Ham United 2-2 Manchester City Win: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-5 Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-5 Manchester City Win: Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle United

Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle United Loss: Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City

Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City Win: Leeds United 0-4 Manchester City Aston Villa last five matches: Draw: Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley

Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley Draw: Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace Loss: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool Win: Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa

Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa Win: Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich City

7:45 pm: Head-to-Head record!

Manchester City and Aston Villa have met 43 times in the past and City has won 27 times while Aston Villa has won seven times and the remaining nine matches have been draws.

7:30 pm: Lineups are out!

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Stones, Fernandinho (C), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus.

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Aston Villa XI: Olsen(GK), Cash, Chambers, Mings (C), Digne, McGinn, Doughlas Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho.

Manager: Steven Gerrard

MATCH PREVIEW

One point separates the cumulative tallies of Liverpool and Manchester City over the past four Premier League seasons so there is little surprise that they head into the final weekend of the current campaign with all still to play for.

The final day of the season promises some blockbuster action as Champions League qualification and relegation go down to the wire on Sunday, but the title race is where most eyes will be trained.

The battle for supremacy between City and Liverpool has been a repeating storyline over recent seasons and the two sides go into the final weekend with Pep Guardiola's champions one point ahead of their rivals on Merseyside.

And to illustrate just how evenly matched the sides are, City has amassed 355 points since the start of the 2018-19 season and Liverpool 354.

Guardiola will go one better than any club he has been at previously if he wins his fourth Premier League trophy when his City side takes on Aston Villa.

The Spaniard has won three league championships in charge of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City but will reach unchartered territory at the Etihad if his side gets over the line and clinches its sixth Premier League title overall.

City tops the standings on 90 points, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, which finishes at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, on 89. The situation has echoes of the 2018-19 season when City pipped Liverpool to the title by a single point.

"We know what we have to do. Be ourselves and give everything we have to win the game," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

