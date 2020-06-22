Premier League LIVE: Manchester City vs Burnley

Good evening and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of tonight's Premier League clash between Manchester City and Burnley.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City: Ederson, Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, D Silva (C), Foden, Bernardo, Mahrez, Aguero

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Vydra, Rodriguez

Form guide: Burnley

In the Premier League: WDWWDD

In all competitions: LDWWDD

Form guide: Manchester City

In the Premier League: WLWWLW

In all competitions: WWWWLW

What happened in the reverse fixture earlier this season?

Man City swept aside Burnley at Turf Moor in December. The defending champion completed an impressive 4-1 win through goals from Gabriel Jesus, Rodri and Riyad Mahrez.

Burnley team news updates

The Clarets have concerns over Chris Wood and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, while Ashley Barnes will miss out as he continues to recover from a hernia operation.

Manchester City team news updates

Aymeric Laporte completed 70 minutes of City's 3-0 triumph over Arsenal, while Leroy Sane was named on the bench.

Eric Garcia was stretchered off, having collided with Ederson, and will miss the game.

John Stones, who missed the win over Arsenal with an ankle problem, could be fit and in contention to return.

Who are the match officials tonight?

Referee: Andre Marriner

Assistants: Marc Perry, Adrian Holmes

Fourth official: Andy Madley

VAR: Kevin Friend

Assistant VAR: Simon Beck.

Monday night is back! Manchester City could be playing its final match as champion of England when it welcome Burnley to the Etihad Stadium tonight, if the fails to take all three points.

Pep Guardiola's side prolonged Liverpool's wait it s first league title in 30 years with a 3-0 win against Arsenal in its first game back. Burnley on the other hand will be playing its first game after the coronavirus-enforced break.