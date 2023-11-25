MagazineBuy Print

Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Updates, Premier League: Lineups out, Haaland starts despite injury scare

Premier League’s top two teams, Manchester City and Liverpool will lock horns on Saturday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Updated : Nov 25, 2023 17:28 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 12, 2023 Chelsea's Marc Cucurella fouls Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland to concede a penalty REUTERS/Dylan Martinez NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 45 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS./File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 12, 2023 Chelsea's Marc Cucurella fouls Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland to concede a penalty REUTERS/Dylan Martinez NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 45 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS./File Photo | Photo Credit: Dylan Martinez
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 12, 2023 Chelsea's Marc Cucurella fouls Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland to concede a penalty REUTERS/Dylan Martinez NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 45 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS./File Photo | Photo Credit: Dylan Martinez

Welcome to Sportstar’s the live score and updates from the Premier League 2023-24 encounter between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

  • November 25, 2023 17:21
    Haaland and Alvarez in the house
  • November 25, 2023 17:17
    Man City enters Etihad
  • November 25, 2023 17:16
    Salah and Co arrive at Manchester
  • November 25, 2023 17:13
    Get ready for Premier League’s summit clash
  • November 25, 2023 17:03
    Here is Liverpool’s lineup
  • November 25, 2023 17:02
    Presenting Manchester City’s starting XI

    Haaland starts

  • November 25, 2023 16:55
    Man City boss Pep Guardiola’s comments ahead of Liverpool clash

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is hopeful prolific scorer Erling Haaland can play against Liverpool on Saturday in a clash between the Premier League’s top two teams after he withdrew from the Norway squad during the international break.

    Read what Guardiola had to say.
  • November 25, 2023 16:55
    Klopp vs. Guardiola H2H

    Matches: 28

    Guardiola wins: 11

    Klopp wins: 12

    Draws: 5

    This includes matches between Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund and Guardiola’s Bayern MunichRead for more details
  • November 25, 2023 16:55
    Head to head record in Premier League

    Games played: 52

    Liverpool wins: 21

    Draws: 19

    Manchester City wins: 12

  • November 25, 2023 16:55
    Liverpool vs Manchester City head to head record in all competition

    Games played: 224

    Liverpool wins: 108

    Draws: 56

    Manchester City wins: 60

  • November 25, 2023 16:55
    How can I live stream Man City vs Liverpool?

    Man City vs Liverpool, can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in smartphones and laptops.

  • November 25, 2023 16:55
    How can I watch Man City vs Man Liverpool in India?

    The Man City vs Liverpool match will be live telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD.

  • November 25, 2023 16:55
    When and where will Manchester City vs Liverpool be played?

    Man City vs Liverpool will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. The match is scheduled for a 6pm IST kick-off (12:30 pm BST) on Saturday.

  • November 25, 2023 16:55
    PREVIEW

    Manchester City is at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Cityzens were held to a 4-4 draw by Chelsea in its previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend to extend its stay at the summit.

    Klopp’s Liverpool, on the other hand, is currently trailing the Manchester-based club in the league standings and has grown in stature since the start of their campaign. The Merseyside outfit eased past Brentford by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this match. A win will take Liverpool at the top of the standings.

    Read the full preview here.

