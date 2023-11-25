Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Updates, Premier League: Lineups out, Haaland starts despite injury scare

- November 25, 2023 17:21Haaland and Alvarez in the house
- November 25, 2023 17:17Man City enters Etihad
- November 25, 2023 17:16Salah and Co arrive at Manchester
- November 25, 2023 17:13Get ready for Premier League’s summit clash
- November 25, 2023 17:03Here is Liverpool’s lineup
- November 25, 2023 17:02Presenting Manchester City’s starting XI
Haaland starts
- November 25, 2023 16:55Man City boss Pep Guardiola’s comments ahead of Liverpool clash
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is hopeful prolific scorer Erling Haaland can play against Liverpool on Saturday in a clash between the Premier League’s top two teams after he withdrew from the Norway squad during the international break.Read what Guardiola had to say.
- November 25, 2023 16:55Klopp vs. Guardiola H2H
Matches: 28
Guardiola wins: 11
Klopp wins: 12
Draws: 5This includes matches between Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund and Guardiola’s Bayern MunichRead for more details
- November 25, 2023 16:55Head to head record in Premier League
Games played: 52
Liverpool wins: 21
Draws: 19
Manchester City wins: 12
- November 25, 2023 16:55Liverpool vs Manchester City head to head record in all competition
Games played: 224
Liverpool wins: 108
Draws: 56
Manchester City wins: 60
- November 25, 2023 16:55How can I live stream Man City vs Liverpool?
Man City vs Liverpool, can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in smartphones and laptops.
- November 25, 2023 16:55How can I watch Man City vs Man Liverpool in India?
The Man City vs Liverpool match will be live telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD.
- November 25, 2023 16:55When and where will Manchester City vs Liverpool be played?
Man City vs Liverpool will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. The match is scheduled for a 6pm IST kick-off (12:30 pm BST) on Saturday.
- November 25, 2023 16:55PREVIEW
Manchester City is at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Cityzens were held to a 4-4 draw by Chelsea in its previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend to extend its stay at the summit.
Klopp’s Liverpool, on the other hand, is currently trailing the Manchester-based club in the league standings and has grown in stature since the start of their campaign. The Merseyside outfit eased past Brentford by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this match. A win will take Liverpool at the top of the standings.Read the full preview here.
