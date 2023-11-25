Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Updates, Premier League: Lineups out, Haaland starts despite injury scare

PREVIEW

Manchester City is at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Cityzens were held to a 4-4 draw by Chelsea in its previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend to extend its stay at the summit.

Klopp’s Liverpool, on the other hand, is currently trailing the Manchester-based club in the league standings and has grown in stature since the start of their campaign. The Merseyside outfit eased past Brentford by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this match. A win will take Liverpool at the top of the standings.