Manchester City vs Liverpool: Head to head records, numbers, stats

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have shared an intense and entertaining rivalry over the past few years, which has defined the course of Premier League in the recent history.
Liverpool has been the only major challenger to City’s juggernaut, with the Reds the only side other than the Cityzens to have won the Premier League in the last six years.
On Saturday, the two sides will take on each other at the Etihad Stadium, in a top-of-the-table clash, with City leading its rival by a point, going into the match.
Historically, Liverpool has dominated head-to-head numbers, both in terms of overall stats, as well as in Premier League.
Liverpool vs Manchester City H2H
Liverpool also has a favourable record against City in the Premier League.
Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League H2H
City is on a 23-match winning run at home. One more today will equal the English top-flight club record, set by Sunderland from 1890 and 1892. Liverpool though last won at the Etihad.
A win today will also draw Guardiola level with Klopp in the head-to-head numbers between the two.
Klopp vs. Guardiola H2H
This includes matches between Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund and Guardiola’s Bayern Munich
