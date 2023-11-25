MagazineBuy Print

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Head to head records, numbers, stats

Liverpool has been the only major challenger to City's juggernaut, with the Reds the only side other than the Cityzens to have won the Premier League in the last six years.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 12:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp bump fists after a Premier League match.
Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp bump fists after a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: MARTIN RICKETT/Reuters
infoIcon

Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp bump fists after a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: MARTIN RICKETT/Reuters

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have shared an intense and entertaining rivalry over the past few years, which has defined the course of Premier League in the recent history.

Liverpool has been the only major challenger to City’s juggernaut, with the Reds the only side other than the Cityzens to have won the Premier League in the last six years.

On Saturday, the two sides will take on each other at the Etihad Stadium, in a top-of-the-table clash, with City leading its rival by a point, going into the match.

Historically, Liverpool has dominated head-to-head numbers, both in terms of overall stats, as well as in Premier League.

Liverpool vs Manchester City H2H
Games played: 224
Liverpool wins: 108
Draws: 56
Manchester City wins: 60

Liverpool also has a favourable record against City in the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League H2H
Games played: 52
Liverpool wins: 21
Draws: 19
Manchester City wins: 12

City is on a 23-match winning run at home. One more today will equal the English top-flight club record, set by Sunderland from 1890 and 1892. Liverpool though last won at the Etihad.

A win today will also draw Guardiola level with Klopp in the head-to-head numbers between the two.

Klopp vs. Guardiola H2H
Matches: 28
Guardiola wins: 11
Klopp wins: 12
Draws: 5
This includes matches between Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund and Guardiola’s Bayern Munich

