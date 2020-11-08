Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League Live Updates: Klopp, Guardiola face off

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the 2020-21 Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool taking place at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Manchester City and Liverpool meet in the first blockbuster match in the Premier League this season.

The teams have split the last two titles and are expected to be the frontrunners again, though City has started slowly after mostly playing without a recognized striker at the start of this season because of injuries to Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus could start at Etihad Stadium, while Liverpool — which will go top with a win — also has to make a decision up front with in-form Diogo Jota threatening Roberto Firmino's place in attack. If Liverpool doesn't win, Leicester could end the eighth round as the leader with a victory over Wolves.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said several teams could win the Premier League this season, dismissing suggestions of a two-horse race between his side and Manchester City for the title.

“Yes, it always was (more than a two-horse race),” Klopp told Sky Sports, echoing the sentiments of Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola, who is also expecting a wide open race.

“If we look back at the previous two years, they were impressive for both teams... but that doesn’t mean this year we have the ticket to do it again, everybody has a chance,” he added.

This campaign has already proven to be unpredictable with leader Liverpool suffering a 7-2 defeat by Aston Villa and City, down in 10th place, winning only one of its opening six.

“Liverpool are the biggest favourite but with the pandemic the situation is a bit different,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of Sunday’s clash at the Etihad.

“I see other teams strong, Leicester City maintained the level from most of last season, Arsenal made a big step forward to be contenders and Tottenham, Jose Mourinho has the team that he wants. Chelsea in the beginning is so stable now and has a huge squad for rotating top players. Manchester United in this moment is there not in terms of results but we saw the quality they had last season."