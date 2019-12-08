Manchester City vs Manchester United: Rashford, Martial put United in front

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial put United in front in the first half of the Manchester derby against City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Rashford, caught between Bernardo Silva and Stones, was brought down into the box down the inside left. Silva stuck out a leg, clipping Rashford's knee. Although the referee wasn't interested at first, VAR intervened, and awarded a penalty to United.

Rashford converted to put United in the lead before Martial slotted home with a left-footed shot, beating City keeper Ederson at the near post.

While Rashford has scored 13 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions this season, Martial has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last 13 Premier League starts (6 goals, 4 assists).

Manchester United also became the first side to be 2-0 up before the half hour mark of a Premier League game away at Manchester City since Liverpool in November 2015.

