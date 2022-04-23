Manchester City vs Watford: Starting X, Grealish starts for City, streaming info, Premier League updates

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Watford being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the pre-match buildup minute-by-minute updates of the match.

7:00 pm: Starting Lineups out!

Manchester City Starting XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Grealish, Sterling

Watford Starting XI: Foster(GK), Ngakla, Louza, King, Cleverley, Kamara, Sissoko(C), Samir, Sarr, Dennis, Kabasele

MATCH PREVIEW

Premier League leader Manchester City and its relentless challenger Liverpool will expect to stay neck and neck in the title race after this weekend's matches.

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will have to hold off one of the best teams ever if it is to pip Liverpool to the title.

Guardiola's side is one point clear of second placed Liverpool after both teams won comfortably in midweek.

With six games left, it will likely take just one slip from either team to decide the enthralling race.

If would be a major surprise if that happens this weekend as City hosts second bottom Watford on Saturday, while Liverpool plays fourth bottom Everton in Sunday's Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Guardiola has acknowledged City will have to win all its remaining matches to be sure of lifting the trophy, and that is a fitting tribute to the quality of quadruple chaser Liverpool.

"Liverpool are one of the best sides in the whole of football history, we are facing one of the best teams ever," Guardiola said this week.

"They have everything, that's why being there with them means a lot. The players know it. They've faced them and they know.

"We don't have any chance to drop anything, but we have been in this position and played with this pressure."

(via AFP)

