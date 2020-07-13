Pogba: Improving Manchester United needs to win trophies

Manchester United has made huge improvements this season but needs to win trophies to ensure a successful campaign, its France midfielder Paul Pogba said on Monday.

United is fifth in the Premier League standings with 58 points but can leapfrog Leicester City and Chelsea into third spot by beating Southampton at Old Trafford later on Monday, with its focus on qualifying for the Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's in-form side is also in contention to win the FA Cup, where it faces Chelsea in the semi-finals at Wembley, and the Europa League, where it holds a 5-0 lead over LASK heading into the home second leg of its last-16 tie.

“United are about trophies, we know that. There are trophies we know we can get,” Pogba, 27, told the club's website

“We don't want to let this opportunity go. We're going to do our best to go and get those two trophies by giving everything.”

United is on a 17-match unbeaten streak in all competitions and Pogba has credited its recent run of form to striking a balance between attack and defence.

“You can call it a proper team. Sometimes before we were maybe too defensive or too offensive and we didn't have this balance or this control. Now you can see we have that balance and there is more structure,” he said.

“The improvement is huge but you don't want to stop it. There is a lot of stuff to do, we are not there yet but we are on the way. If we keep doing what we're doing, then I think there is nothing that can stop us to get to where we should be.”

Pogba has been impressive since returning from an ankle injury, netting his first league goal since April 2019 in last week's 3-0 win at Aston Villa.