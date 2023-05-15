Man United midfielder Sabitzer ruled out for the rest of the season

Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has suffered a meniscal injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

“Everyone at the club is disappointed to lose Marcel’s services, as the Reds chase a strong finish to the season in the Premier League and FA Cup, and we are grateful for his contribution to our progress so far,” the club said in an official statement.

The Austria international, who joined United on loan from Bayern Munich in January, last featured in United’s loss to West Ham, coming off the bench.

In its 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, he was out of the squad owing to knee trouble.

Sabitzer played a crucial role in the middle of the park when Christian Eriksen was out with injury and had come of the bench in the Carabao Cup final, which United won 2-0.

The Red Devils have already lost defender Lisandro Martinez to injury for the rest of the season and Sabitzer adds on to it. Marcus Rashford, the club’s highest goal scorer this season remains a doubt with a leg injury as well.

The England forward missed the Wolves clash and United manager Erik Ten Hag has not given any update on his return yet.

However, United would draw some hope on the return of Eriksen and Raphael Varane, who have been instrumental in a campaign that saw the team win its first trophy under Ten Hag, the League Cup.

More to follow.