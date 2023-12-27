MagazineBuy Print

Man United takeover: New co-owner Ratcliffe asks supporters to be patient with results

Ratcliffe will take a 25 percent stake in United and pledged to invest USD 300 million in the club to try to revive its fortunes. The deal is subject to a regulatory sign-off.

Published : Dec 27, 2023 10:55 IST , MANCHESTER, England - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe is pictured at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, March 17, 2023 REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe is pictured at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, March 17, 2023 REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo | Photo Credit: PHIL NOBLE
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe is pictured at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, March 17, 2023 REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo | Photo Credit: PHIL NOBLE

Jim Ratcliffe has asked Manchester United’s supporters for “time and patience” to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford after the British billionaire struck a deal to take a minority stake in the Premier League club.

Ratcliffe will take a 25 percent stake in United and pledged to invest USD 300 million in the club to try to revive its fortunes. The deal is subject to a regulatory sign-off.

United has not won the league since 2013 and although there is hope Ratcliffe can turn things around when he is given the responsibility of football operations, the 71-year-old said there was no quick fix.

“I believe we can bring sporting success on the pitch to complement the undoubted commercial success that the club has enjoyed,” Ratcliffe said in an open letter to the Manchester United Supporters Trust.

“It will require time and patience alongside rigour and the highest level of professional management.

“You are ambitious for Manchester United and so are we. There are no guarantees in sport, and change can inevitably take time but we are in it for the long term.”

United has fallen to eighth in the standings after eight defeats in 18 games this season.

“There’s a feeling that a full takeover would have been preferable clearly, and so there’s some concern about that, and is this just the new limbo that we get into?” Duncan Drasdo, the CEO of Manchester United Supporters Trust, said before Tuesday’s game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

