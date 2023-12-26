MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Manchester United shares rise after Jim Ratcliffe takeover

Ratcliffe’s INEOS Group is taking a 25% interest in the company at $33 per share, valuing the 20-time English champions at $6.3 billion including debt, a source familiar with the matter said.

Published : Dec 26, 2023 20:41 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo: Jim Ratcliffe before an OGC Nice match
File Photo: Jim Ratcliffe before an OGC Nice match | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Jim Ratcliffe before an OGC Nice match | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United shares rose about 3% on Tuesday after a stake purchase by billionaire Jim Ratcliffe cleared months of uncertainty over a deal that fans and investors hoped would revitalize the British football club.

Ratcliffe’s INEOS Group is taking a 25% interest in the company at $33 per share, valuing the 20-time English champions at $6.3 billion including debt, a source familiar with the matter said.

Under the deal, INEOS will also manage Manchester United’s football operations after the Glazer family’s long-time ownership came under fire for the club’s poor performance over the past decade.

Manchester United’s stock has surged about 52% after the Glazers announced in November last year that they were exploring strategic options, including a sale, for the club.

ALSO READ | Who is Jim Ratcliffe, the new co-owner of Man United and which other teams does he own?

Since former manager Alex Ferguson stepped down in 2013, the club has seen five permanent managers and three caretakers but has failed to recapture its glory days, winning just four trophies in 11 years.

Ratcliffe’s INEOS Sport owns France’s OGC Nice, which stands second in Ligue 1 only behind Paris Saint-Germain, majority-owned by investment fund Qatar Sports Investments.

The Gulf country’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani had also considered buying the club, but dropped out of the process saying he would not raise his $6 billion offer.

INEOS also owns FC Lausanne-Sport, which is in the relegation-threatened tenth position in the Swiss Super League.

Manchester United has been knocked out of European competitions and is eighth in the Premier League table despite heavy investments over the past several years to bring in popular players.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Jim Ratcliffe /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
