MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

‘Do not get used to suffering’ in Gaza, Liverpool’s Mo Salah says in Christmas message on his social media

Salah posted a black-and-white picture of a Christmas tree on his social media pages, saying he was approaching Christmas with a heavy heart amid the fighting in Gaza.

Published : Dec 25, 2023 20:14 IST , CAIRO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the Premier League before the Arsenal match
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the Premier League before the Arsenal match | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the Premier League before the Arsenal match | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah said on Monday that families grieving for their loved ones in Gaza should not be forgotten, as he issued an emotional Christmas message marking only his second comment on the war in the enclave.

Salah posted a black-and-white picture of a Christmas tree on his social media pages, saying he was approaching Christmas with a heavy heart amid the fighting in Gaza, which has been under intense bombardment by Israel since Hamas militants launched a cross-border rampage on October 7.

ALSO READ | INEOS’s Jim Ratcliffe agrees deal to buy 25 percent of Manchester United

Israel says Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and took around 240 people hostage in their attack. Israel’s ensuing bombardment of Gaza has killed more than 20,400 people and wounded at least 50,000, according to authorities in the Hamas-ruled strip.

“With the brutal war going on in the Middle East, especially the death and destruction in Gaza, this year we get to Christmas with very heavy hearts and we share the pain of those families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones,” Salah said.

“Please do not forget them and do not get used to their suffering. Merry Christmas,” Salah wrote to his more than 63 million followers on Instagram and almost 19 million on X (Twitter).

Salah had faced some criticism in his native Egypt after staying silent on the issue for more than a week after the war started, with many fans comparing his stance to other Arab sports figures who have been more vocal about it.

Egyptian Red Crescent officials said in October that Salah had made a “significant donation” to help the people of Gaza.

In his first comments on the conflict in October, less than two weeks after the war started, Salah called for an end to what he described as “massacres”, appealing for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza.

The 31-year-old is one of the leading scorers in the English Premier League this season.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mohamed Salah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score: Naveen shines as Dabang Delhi inflicts first all-out on Bengal Warriors - BB 7-14 DD; Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers later - PKL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘Do not get used to suffering’ in Gaza, Liverpool’s Mo Salah says in Christmas message on his social media
    Reuters
  3. WATCH: India’s final training session ahead of Boxing Day Test against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pochettino unfazed by Chelsea’s poor disciplinary record
    AP
  5. Eyeing Paris Olympics quota, CWG medallist Jaismine working on mental acuity
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. ‘Do not get used to suffering’ in Gaza, Liverpool’s Mo Salah says in Christmas message on his social media
    Reuters
  2. Chelsea’s Pochettino rues early missed chances in Wolves defeat
    Reuters
  3. INEOS’s Jim Ratcliffe agrees deal to buy 25 percent of Manchester United
    Reuters
  4. Telangana Football Association will bid to host the India-Afghanistan FIFA World 2026 qualifying match
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Serie A: Pellegrini, Lukaku fire Roma to 2-0 win over nine-man Napoli
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score: Naveen shines as Dabang Delhi inflicts first all-out on Bengal Warriors - BB 7-14 DD; Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers later - PKL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘Do not get used to suffering’ in Gaza, Liverpool’s Mo Salah says in Christmas message on his social media
    Reuters
  3. WATCH: India’s final training session ahead of Boxing Day Test against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pochettino unfazed by Chelsea’s poor disciplinary record
    AP
  5. Eyeing Paris Olympics quota, CWG medallist Jaismine working on mental acuity
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment