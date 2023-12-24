MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Wolves edges past Chelsea 2-1 on Christmas eve courtesy of Doherty’s stoppage time goal

Lemina headed in a Pablo Sarabia corner six minutes after halftime to give Wolves the lead before Doherty secured the win for Wolves with a second goal in added time.

Published : Dec 24, 2023 21:03 IST , WOLVERHAMPTON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matt Doherty celebrates scoring stoppage time goal against Chelsea
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matt Doherty celebrates scoring stoppage time goal against Chelsea | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matt Doherty celebrates scoring stoppage time goal against Chelsea | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Wolverhampton Wanderers continued its stellar home form with a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, thanks to second-half strikes from Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty.

Lemina headed in a Pablo Sarabia corner six minutes after halftime to give Wolves the lead before Doherty secured the win for Wolves with a second goal in added time.

ALSO READ | Club World Cup lets visitors see how Saudi Arabia wants to change ahead of 2034 World Cup

Christopher Nkunku netted a consolation goal for Chelsea, his first for the London club since his close-season move, but Mauricio Pochettino’s side could not find an equaliser as they fell to their eighth league defeat of the season.

The victory moved Wolves up to 11th, level with 10th-placed Chelsea on 22 points but trailing the London side on goal difference.

