Premier League: Wolves edges past Chelsea 2-1 on Christmas eve courtesy of Doherty’s stoppage time goal

Wolverhampton Wanderers continued its stellar home form with a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, thanks to second-half strikes from Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty.
Lemina headed in a Pablo Sarabia corner six minutes after halftime to give Wolves the lead before Doherty secured the win for Wolves with a second goal in added time.
Christopher Nkunku netted a consolation goal for Chelsea, his first for the London club since his close-season move, but Mauricio Pochettino’s side could not find an equaliser as they fell to their eighth league defeat of the season.
The victory moved Wolves up to 11th, level with 10th-placed Chelsea on 22 points but trailing the London side on goal difference.
