Serie A: Bisseck and Barella give Inter 2-0 win over Lecce

Inter, knocked out of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday by Bologna, notched its fourth consecutive league win and Simone Inzaghi’s side is now unbeaten in 11 Serie A games.

Published : Dec 24, 2023 07:45 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella, centre, scores his side’s second goal past Lecce’s goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone during the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium in Milan.
Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella, centre, scores his side’s second goal past Lecce’s goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone during the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium in Milan. | Photo Credit: Luca Bruno/ AP
infoIcon

Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella, centre, scores his side’s second goal past Lecce’s goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone during the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium in Milan. | Photo Credit: Luca Bruno/ AP

Goals from Yann Bisseck and Nicolo Barella gave Inter Milan a 2-0 home win over Lecce in Serie A on Saturday to restore its four-point lead at the top of the table.

Inter leads the standings on 44 points after 17 games, four points ahead of Juventus which beat Frosinone 2-1 on Saturday. Lecce remained 12th with 20 points.

ALSO READ: Vlahovic nets winner as Juventus beat Frosinone 2-1

Lecce looked like keeping Inter scoreless until the break but Yann Bisseck netted his first goal for the club in the 43rd minute when he headed home a free kick whipped in by Hakan Calhanoglu.

The 23-year-old defender had earlier thumped a volley onto the crossbar from a corner.

Four minutes after the interval Lecce thought it had a penalty, but a VAR check overruled the referee’s decision for a handball offence.

After sustained pressure from Lecce in the second half, the home side finally found a second goal in the 78th minute when Barella combined with Marko Arnautovic to settle the Inter nerves.

The pair played a one-two and Arnautovic produced a backheel to put the ball into the path of Barella all alone in front of the keeper and he calmly took a touch before slotting his effort past Wladimiro Falcone.

An injury to Inter’s leading scorer Lautaro Martinez gave Marko Arnautovic his first Serie A start of the season, and while his search for a first league goal with Inter continues, he redeemed some early misses with the assist for Barella.

Lecce went down to 10 men in the 83rd minute when Lameck Banda was shown a red card for dissent, and Inter pushed on for more goals but were denied by a fantastic double-save by Falcone on Benjamin Pavard and Kristjan Asllani two minutes from time.

Inter, knocked out of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday by Bologna, notched its fourth consecutive league win and Simone Inzaghi’s side is now unbeaten in 11 Serie A games. Lecce lost for the first time in six matches.

