La Liga 2023-24: Llorente earns 10-man Atletico 1-0 win over Sevilla

Diego Simeone’s side is level with fourth-placed Barcelona on 38 points and seven behind leader Real Madrid.

Published : Dec 23, 2023 23:09 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente and coach Diego Simeone celebrate after the match.
Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente and coach Diego Simeone celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Susana Vera
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente and coach Diego Simeone celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Susana Vera

Marcos Llorente’s second-half goal earned Atletico Madrid a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sevilla on Saturday as the host reclaimed third spot in the La Liga standings.

Diego Simeone’s side is level with fourth-placed Barcelona on 38 points and seven behind leader Real Madrid.

Atletico took the lead straight after halftime when substitute Llorente’s cross was blocked, but he capitalised on Sergio Ramos’ rebound to fire home from close range.

ALSO READ: Premier League has its first female referee as Rebecca Welch handles Fulham vs Burnley

Llorente came close to adding a second with a header that hit the top of the net and a shot saved by Sevilla keeper Marko Dmitrovic.

As in its last match, Atletico was reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute when defender Caglar Soyuncu, who had only been on the pitch for four minutes, was shown a red card for a tackle on Lucas Ocampos.

Atletico next plays second-placed Girona.

