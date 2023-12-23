MagazineBuy Print

Premier League has its first female referee as Rebecca Welch handles Fulham vs Burnley

Welch has already worked as the fourth official in the Premier League, for the match between Fulham and Manchester United on November 4.

Published : Dec 23, 2023 21:38 IST - 1 MIN READ

Referee Rebecca Welch looks on during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Burnley FC at Craven Cottage on December 23, 2023, in London, England.
Referee Rebecca Welch looks on during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Burnley FC at Craven Cottage on December 23, 2023, in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Referee Rebecca Welch looks on during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Burnley FC at Craven Cottage on December 23, 2023, in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Premier League has its first female referee.

Rebecca Welch blew her whistle to start the match between Fulham and Burnley on Saturday in a landmark moment for England’s top league.

She was applauded by some fans as she emerged from the tunnel ahead of the match at Craven Cottage.

Welch has already worked as the fourth official in the Premier League, for the match between Fulham and Manchester United on November 4. She has handled matches in the second-tier Championship and FA Cup.

Welch has been a referee since 2010, initially balancing the role with her job in the National Health Service before becoming a full-time match official.

