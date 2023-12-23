Premier League 2023-24: West Ham leapfrogs Man United with 2-0 win

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus’ second-half goals gave West Ham a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League’s early game on Saturday, as the Hammers briefly moved into the top six.

Bowen bundled home from close range in the 72nd minute after a lovely one-two with Lucas Paqueta, who played in Kudus six minutes later to settle the game with a sharp finish.

West Ham, recovering from a bruising 5-1 defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup in midweek, moves up to sixth on 30 points. United, which has not scored in its last four games in all competitions, drops to eighth on 28 points.

The first half was low on quality, and its best chance fell to Alejandro Garnacho in the 35th minute, but the winger lost his balance and shot straight at Alphonse Areola.

West Ham nearly scored immediately afterwards, with a dangerous cross from Bowen forcing Jonny Evans into a smart block as the first half ended with more urgency.

Bowen nearly opened the scoring shortly after the break with a good header from a James Ward-Prowse corner, but his attempt was well saved by Onana.

The winger finally broke the deadlock, however, with his 11th league goal of the season, taking Paqueta’s dinked ball in his stride before Onana’s save rebounded off the forward and into the net.

Paqueta then capitalised on Kobbie Mainoo’s mistake in midfield to set up Kudus, who fired home past Onana to secure all three points for the hosts.

The defeat, United’s eighth in the league, will pile further pressure on manager Erik ten Hag, who was taunted by the jubilant West Ham fans before the final whistle.