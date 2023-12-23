ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters to face Mumbai City challenge at home

This season, it has become fiendishly difficult for visiting teams to win against Kerala Blasters at its fortress, Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium.

Blasters has remained unbeaten at home in six matches, winning four while drawing the other two.

It will take all the courage and expertise from the depleted Mumbai City FC side to beat Kerala Blasters, which will welcome suspended head coach Ivan Vukomanovic in the dugout, on Sunday.

Kerala Blasters has learnt to live without its influential midfielder Adrian Luna, who will miss the rest of the season, and the team’s morale is high after the energy sapping win over Roundglass Punjab FC in an away fixture.

Dimitrios Diamantakos is the in-form striker with five goals and will again be the spearhead of the Blasters attack.

It was a pyrrhic victory for Mumbai City at home against Mohun Bagan. The Islanders will miss four key players - Akash Mishra, Greg Stewart, Vikram Pratap Singh and Rahul Bheke who picked up the red cards in the match against Mohun Bagan - on Sunday.

However, Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic doesn’t think that his side is the favourite against Mumbai. He said Mumbai despite losing four players still has enough firepower to rattle the home side.

“Even if they are missing some players they are still one of the strongest sides in the competition. They have a new coach who brings in a lot of energy. We are also missing five players, but we also have a lot of youngsters who are hungry to prove themselves at this level. It will not be an easy game it will be a struggle, “ said the Kerala Blasters coach.