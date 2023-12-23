Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa LIVE score and updates, MBSG v FCG, ISL 2023-24: Starting lineups are in

When and where to watch the Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa match

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, December 23 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

How can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 match in India?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).

The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).