Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa LIVE score and updates, MBSG v FCG, ISL 2023-24: Starting lineups are in

MBSG vs FCG: Live score and match updates from the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 clash from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Updated : Dec 23, 2023 19:37 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch Sportstar’s live score and match updates of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 group stage clash from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. This is Karthik Mudaliar bringing you all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the clash.

  • December 23, 2023 19:36
    Mohun Bagan’s starting lineup!

  • December 23, 2023 19:11
    FC Goa’s starting lineup is here!!!
  • December 23, 2023 18:23
    When and where to watch the Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa match

    The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, December 23 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. 

    How can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 match in India?

    The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).

    The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
  • December 23, 2023 18:22
    MBSG vs FCG - Match Preview:

    ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan hosts league leader FC Goa in a battle of offense vs defence

    Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to regain its winning rhythm as it meets another title aspirant FC Goa at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

