MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Vlahovic nets winner as Juventus beat Frosinone 2-1

Vlahovic, who replaced Yildiz early in the second half, then headed in a Weston McKennie cross in the 81st minute to ensure the three points.

Published : Dec 23, 2023 19:41 IST , MILAN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, centre, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during a Serie A match between Frosinone and Juventus, at Benito Stirpe Stadium, in Frosinone, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.
Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, centre, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during a Serie A match between Frosinone and Juventus, at Benito Stirpe Stadium, in Frosinone, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, centre, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during a Serie A match between Frosinone and Juventus, at Benito Stirpe Stadium, in Frosinone, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Second-half substitute Dusan Vlahovic scored a late winner to give Juventus a 2-1 win over Frosinone in Serie A on Saturday, reducing Inter Milan’s lead at the top of the table to a single point.

Juve opened the scoring through 18-year-old Turkish international Kenan Yildiz, who found the back of the net on his first start when he cut through three defenders and fired in at the near post with an impeccably timed finish.

ALSO READ: Napoli forward Victor Osimhen extends contract till 2026

But Frosinone equalised when Jaime Baez received Ilario Monterisi’s lofted through-ball on the flank and fired a shot past an onrushing Wojciech Szczesny in Juve’s goal to give the mid-table side some hope.

Vlahovic, who replaced Yildiz early in the second half, then headed in a Weston McKennie cross in the 81st minute to ensure the three points.

Leader Inter plays Lecce later on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Serie A /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Juventus /

Dusan Vlahovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Vlahovic nets winner as Juventus beat Frosinone 2-1
    Reuters
  2. Arjun Erigaisi: Not the best feeling to finish second on tiebreaks
    Mayank
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers starting 7s OUT! Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas next; PKL 10 streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa LIVE score and updates, MBSG v FCG, ISL 2023-24: Starting lineups are in
    Team Sportstar
  5. Napoli forward Victor Osimhen extends contract till 2026
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Vlahovic nets winner as Juventus beat Frosinone 2-1
    Reuters
  2. Napoli forward Victor Osimhen extends contract till 2026
    AFP
  3. Premier League: Who is Willy Kambwala? Former France U-17 captain handed Manchester United debut against West Ham
    Team Sportstar
  4. AC Milan late goal rescues draw at bottom club Salernitana; Fiorentina, Lazio, Genoa win
    AP
  5. Man City cruises past Fluminense in Club World Cup final to lift fifth trophy in 2023
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Vlahovic nets winner as Juventus beat Frosinone 2-1
    Reuters
  2. Arjun Erigaisi: Not the best feeling to finish second on tiebreaks
    Mayank
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers starting 7s OUT! Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas next; PKL 10 streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa LIVE score and updates, MBSG v FCG, ISL 2023-24: Starting lineups are in
    Team Sportstar
  5. Napoli forward Victor Osimhen extends contract till 2026
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment