MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pochettino unfazed by Chelsea’s poor disciplinary record

Pochettino said Chelsea’s 56 bookings in 18 league games did not show a lack of discipline but rather his players’ desire to compete.

Published : Dec 25, 2023 19:57 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino during the side’s match agaist Wolves.
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino during the side’s match agaist Wolves. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino during the side’s match agaist Wolves. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday defended his team’s unceremonius record as the Premier League side with the most yellow cards this season.

Pochettino said Chelsea’s 56 bookings in 18 league games did not show a lack of discipline but rather his players’ desire to compete.

“We are in a big club, you feel the pressure,” Pochettino said ahead of Chelsea’s next league game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday. “When you are frustrated, and you don’t have maybe the experience of other teams, you make a mistake.”

The team collected five bookings during the 2-1 defeat to Wolves at Molineux on Sunday, among them Cole Palmer who will now miss the Palace game after accruing five for the campaign.

Raheem Sterling also saw yellow for simulation when he sought a penalty in stoppage time.

“Palmer is playing for us his first season as a regular. It’s normal. The players care, they want to win, they are frustrated,” Pochettino said. “It’s not discipline. We need to have more the capacity to read the situation of the game.”

Chelsea has already seen suspensions for Reece James, Malo Gusto and Conor Gallagher after being sent off earlier in the season, while summer signing Nicolas Jackson is only two bookings short of 10 for the campaign and a further two-match ban, having also been suspended in September.

Pochettino also pointed toward injuries as a contributing factor in his team’s overall struggles, with at least eight players unfit for the meeting with Palace at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea is 10th in the league, five places above Palace.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mauricio Pochettino /

Chelsea /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Raheem Sterling /

Reece James

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pochettino unfazed by Chelsea’s poor disciplinary record
    AP
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors underway; Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers later - PKL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Eyeing Paris Olympics quota, CWG medallist Jaismine working on mental acuity
    PTI
  4. WATCH: Pakistan brings Christmas gifts for Australian players ahead of Boxing Day Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND, first Test live streaming info: When and where to watch the 1st Test between South Africa and India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Pochettino unfazed by Chelsea’s poor disciplinary record
    AP
  2. Premier League: Wolves edges past Chelsea 2-1 on Christmas eve courtesy of Doherty’s stoppage time goal
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023: Liverpool suffers Tsimikas injury blow after Arsenal game
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Postecoglou praises keeper Vicario as Spurs hang on
    Reuters
  5. Arsenal still on top of Premier League after drawing with Liverpool at Anfield
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pochettino unfazed by Chelsea’s poor disciplinary record
    AP
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors underway; Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers later - PKL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Eyeing Paris Olympics quota, CWG medallist Jaismine working on mental acuity
    PTI
  4. WATCH: Pakistan brings Christmas gifts for Australian players ahead of Boxing Day Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND, first Test live streaming info: When and where to watch the 1st Test between South Africa and India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment