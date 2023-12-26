MagazineBuy Print

Barcelona’s Putellas to undergo knee surgery

The Spain forward had to leave the national team training camp in Madrid last month because of a knee injury, which also kept her out of recent matches with Barcelona.

Published : Dec 26, 2023 18:38 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Alexia Putellas looks on after her team’s victory in the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage match over FC Rosengard.
infoIcon

Barcelona women’s captain and two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas will undergo knee surgery, the club said on Tuesday.

The Spain forward had to leave the national team training camp in Madrid last month because of a knee injury, which also kept her out of recent matches with Barcelona.

“Barcelona women’s football star Alexia Putellas is undergoing this Wednesday, December 27, an arthroscopy on her left knee. The club will be making an official medical announcement once the operation has concluded,” a statement said.

Putellas, 29, missed the 2022 European Championship due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury but was part of Spain’s victorious World Cup squad this year.

Related Topics

Women's Football /

Alexia Putellas

