Solskjaer admits flat Man Utd needs winter break

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes a two-week winter break can rejuvenate his side’s season after a 0-0 draw with Wolves did little for their hopes a top-four finish in the Premier League.

United handed a debut to £47 million ($62 million) signing Bruno Fernandes in midfield, but the reason for the Portuguese’s purchase remained obvious as Solskjaer’s men again lacked guile and goals without the injured Marcus Rashford up front.

“We’ve played so many games in the last two months. The players are down to the bare bones, their energy levels are down and they need a break now,” said Solskjaer.

United is not in action again until it travels to Chelsea on February 17.

That clash appears a must-win for Solskjaer’s men as they remain six points behind Chelsea in fourth, despite a run of four wins in 13 games for the Blues, and falls a point behind Sheffield United.

Rashford is not expected to return for at least another couple of months, which is why United made a surprise last-minute move for Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

“We do lack that little spark in the last third,” added Solskjaer. “Give us this break and we’ll start scoring goals.”