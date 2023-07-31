MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

1565081105.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester United renews Adidas partnership in 10-year deal

The new deal, ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season starting next month, will continue the partnership until June 2035, the club said.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 16:12 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The 20-time English champion’s new deal with Adidas is worth over $1 billion.
The 20-time English champion’s new deal with Adidas is worth over $1 billion. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The 20-time English champion’s new deal with Adidas is worth over $1 billion. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United on Monday renewed its partnership with official kit supplier Adidas for 10 years and a minimum cash guarantee of £900 million ($1.16 billion).

The new deal, ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season starting next month, will continue the partnership until June 2035, the club said.

Manchester United will return to the lucrative Champions League this year. Last month the 20-time English champion raised its annual forecast.

According to the company’s latest annual report, the original agreement with Adidas links a part of the yearly payments to the club’s participation in the Champions League.

A failure by the club to play in the Champions league for two more consecutive seasons reduces its annual payments by 30% of the applicable amount, according to the deal.

United is still in talks to sell itself after American owners, the Glazer family, launched a formal sale process late last year.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United renews Adidas partnership in 10-year deal
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs AUS Live Score, Ashes 5th Test, Day 5 Updates: Woakes packs off Warner, Khawaja
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, July 31
    Team Sportstar
  4. Deodhar Trophy: West Zone faces East Zone, winner to meet South in the final
    Sahil Mathur
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup points table LIVE: Japan tops Group C, Nigeria, Canada in action at WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Manchester United renews Adidas partnership in 10-year deal
    Reuters
  2. Saudi investment has ‘changed’ transfer market, says Man City’s Guardiola after Mahrez exit
    Reuters
  3. Arsenal unveils statue of ‘Invincibles’ manager Arsene Wenger outside stadium
    AP
  4. Liverpool confirms departure of captain Jordan Henderson to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Brighton and Hove Albion signs Brazilian defender Igor from Fiorentina
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United renews Adidas partnership in 10-year deal
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs AUS Live Score, Ashes 5th Test, Day 5 Updates: Woakes packs off Warner, Khawaja
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, July 31
    Team Sportstar
  4. Deodhar Trophy: West Zone faces East Zone, winner to meet South in the final
    Sahil Mathur
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup points table LIVE: Japan tops Group C, Nigeria, Canada in action at WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment