Chelsea agrees to sign France defender Disasi from Monaco - reports

Chelsea has agreed a deal to sign France defender Axel Disasi from Ligue 1 side Monaco, British media said on Sunday.

The 25-year-old is set to move to Stamford Bridge in a deal reportedly worth 45 million pounds (49.58 million USD) and will be another option to cover for injured compatriot Wesley Fofana.

Disasi is expected to compete for the centre-back position with the likes of Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill, while another Frenchman Benoit Badiashile is preparing to return from a hamstring injury early in the season.

Fofana is likely to miss much of the season after anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgery in July.

Disasi has four caps and was first called up for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, making his France debut in the 1-0 group stage defeat by Tunisia.

Chelsea is looking to revive its fortunes under new manager Mauricio Pochettino after coming 12th in the standings last season - its worst finish since 1994.