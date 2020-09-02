Football EPL EPL Manchester Untied signs Ajax midfielder van de Beek Dutchman Donny Van de Beek came through the ranks of the Ajax youth system and has signed a five-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year. Reuters Manchester 02 September, 2020 22:11 IST Donny van de Beek came through the ranks of the Ajax youth system. - Getty Images Reuters Manchester 02 September, 2020 22:11 IST Manchester United has signed midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam with the Dutch international signing a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported that United paid an initial fee of 35 million pounds ($46.60 million) to sign the 23-year-old.“I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history,” Van de Beek said in a statement.“I would like to thank everyone at Ajax. I grew up there and I will always have a special bond with the club.“I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United.”READ | Arsenal aims for October return of fans to Emirates Stadium Having joined Ajax at the age of 11, Van de Beek scored 41 goals and provided 34 assists in 175 appearances in all competitions and helped it win the Dutch league title in 2018-19.“Donny has all of the technical attributes needed to perform in this team,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.“His ability to see space, time his movements and read the game will really complement the qualities that we have in midfield.”United has also been linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho but the German club has ruled out the possibility of the 20-year-old England international leaving.United finished third in the Premier League last season to secure Champions League qualification.The Premier League season kicks off on September 12 but United, which played in the Europa League semifinals last month, begins its campaign against Crystal Palace at home on September 19. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos