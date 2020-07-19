EPL With FA Cup glory in sight, Solskjaer not distracted by Champions League Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prioritising Sunday's FA Cup clash with Chelsea over their Champions League chase Team Sportstar 19 July, 2020 19:07 IST Team Sportstar 19 July, 2020 19:07 IST Chelsea manager Lampard: We must focus on ourselves in fight for top four Ancelotti: I've always had admiration for Jose Mourinho Former Spain coach del Bosque hails 'complete team' Liverpool Jurgen Klopp sees 'no need' for guard of honour at Manchester City More Videos Liverpool vs Everton: Jurgen Klopp jokes about journalists haircuts Playing behind closed doors didn't affect Leicester: Rodgers Flick tight-lipped on Sane after winger rejects new Man City contract Klopp praises 'fantastic' Rashford for community work Mourinho left disappointed by VAR in Spurs draw with United Lampard 'excited' by Werner arrival at Chelsea Premier League: Null and void season had Klopp worried Arteta backs David Luiz to bounce back from City nightmare