Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League, LIVE: Mctominay puts United in lead; MUN 1-0 EVE

Confirmed starting lineups! Manchester United:(4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia; Mctominay, Fernandes; Antony, Sabitzer, Sancho; Rahford Everton: (4-1-4-1): Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey; Gueye; Onana, Iwobi, Gray, McNeil; Simms

PREVIEW (via AP)

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has recovered from an ankle injury ahead of schedule in a boost to the Premier League club’s hopes of a top-four finish.

The Denmark international has been sidelined since late January but will suit up Saturday when United hosts Everton, manager Erik ten Hag said Friday.

Eriksen had become a key figure under Ten Hag, making 31 appearances in total this season before sustaining the injury after a tackle from Andy Carroll during an FA Cup victory over second-division Reading.

“The good news is Christian Eriksen is back in training and he will be back tomorrow in the squad,” Ten Hag said at a news conference ahead of Everton’s visit to Old Trafford.

“It was not for nothing that I was so angry about that tackle. We feared that we lost him for the whole season. It was a really bad tackle and it was really also a bad injury he had. But he’s a little bit ahead of schedule so we are very happy with that.”

Fourth-place United is tied on points with Newcastle, which has a superior goal differential, and is three points ahead of fifth-place Tottenham.