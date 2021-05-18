EPL

Premier League highlights: Manchester United, Fulham play out 1-1 draw

Premier League highlights: Here are the commentary updates from the 2020-21 EPL game between Manchester United and Fulham at the Old Trafford Stadium.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 19 May, 2021 00:56 IST

Second-placed Manchester United is hosting relegated Fulham in the 2020-21 Premier League on Tuesday (File Photo).   -  AP

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 19 May, 2021 00:56 IST

This is Sportstar's match blog of the Premier League 2020-21 encounter featuring Manchester United and Fulham on Tuesday.

FOLLOW BLOG | Chelsea vs Leicester LIVE: Werner starts for CFC, Iheanacho benched for LCFC

MATCH REPORT |

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

 

Where can you watch the Premier League live in India?

Star Sports Select SD and HD channels will broadcast the Premier League games live in India. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online in the Indian subcontinent.