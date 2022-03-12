Man United vs Tottenham Premier League Live: Head-to-head, Ronaldo starts for United

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur from the Theatre of Dreams in Manchester, England.

This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting clash.

10:30 pm: HEAD-TO-HEAD -- The Red Devils are looking to win three consecutive Premier League matches against Tottenham for the first time since a run of four between April 2009 and October 2010.

Conte's side, on the other hand, has won two of its last three Premier League matches at Manchester United (one loss), as many as it had in its first 26 visits to Old Trafford in the competition (two wins, three draws, 21 losses).

10:00 pm: Confirmed Starting Lineups are out!

Manchester United Starting XI: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Pogba, Telles, Matic, Fred, Rashford, Sancho, Ronaldo

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI: Lloris, Doherty, Romero, Dier, Davies, Regulion, Hojbjerg, Bentacur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

MATCH PREVIEW

One week on from its mauling by arch-rival Manchester City, Manchester United takes on fellow top-four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday looking to salvage what is left of its season.

While it still has the Champions League to fight for, recent form has led to United staring at the prospect of another disappointing campaign, with interim coach Ralf Rangnick unable to inspire the stuttering giants.

The 13-time Premier League champion is fifth in the standings, one point behind Arsenal in the final Champions League qualification spot, but Rangnick's men have played three more games than Mikel Arteta's side.

READ | Man United's De Gea tests positive for Covid, Henderson to start against Spurs

United is winless in its last three matches in all competitions – it has not gone longer without a victory since a run of six games in September/October 2019.

Uncertainty over who the next permanent manager will be is reportedly causing unrest in the United dressing-room, but Rangnick remains focused on the task at hand.

"I'm still the manager of this team for another 10 games in the Premier League and hopefully a few more games in the Champions League," he said after the City loss.

"We don't always play against Manchester City, we have shown we are capable to win other games. This is my major job in the next two and a half months. Right now, I am happy with the players we have, this is clear."

What is not clear is the version of Tottenham which turns up at Old Trafford on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Spurs boss Conte to discuss contract extension at end of season

Antonio Conte's side remains in the race for the top four, sitting seventh, two points behind United with two games in hand, but inconsistency has hampered its progress - Spurs have not won back-to-back games since December in all competitions.

Where can you watch the match?