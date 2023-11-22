MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Man United’s Luke Shaw back in training after three months out to ease injury issues in defense

The left-back is working with the main squad, United said Wednesday, ahead of the Premier League game at Everton on Sunday.

Published : Nov 22, 2023 18:43 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Luke Shaw shoots the ball during the Premier League match.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United's Luke Shaw shoots the ball during the Premier League match. | Photo Credit: AP / Alberto Pezzali
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Luke Shaw shoots the ball during the Premier League match. | Photo Credit: AP / Alberto Pezzali

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is back in training after a three-month injury absence that has limited the England international to only two games this season.

Shaw is working with the main squad, United said Wednesday, ahead of the Premier League game at Everton on Sunday.

The left-back sustained what United said was a “muscle issue” in August after appearing in the team’s opening two league games — against Wolverhampton and Tottenham.

READ MORE: Inter Miami says ‘Messi vs Ronaldo’ billed clash against Al Nassr is inaccurate

Shaw’s absence came at a time United had a number of other key injuries in defence, with back-up left back Tyrell Malacia sidelined since preseason, Lisandro Martinez out since early October after right foot surgery and both Sergio Reguilon and Aaron Wan-Bissaka missing for an extended period.

Martinez was seen working away from the main group on Wednesday.

United manager Erik ten Hag has played a number of players as makeshift left-backs while Shaw was out, such as right-back Diogo Dalot, center-back Victor Lindelof and defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

