MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Cup qualifier: Souttar scores as Australia edge Palestine

Harry Souttar scored the only goal as Australia held off a plucky Palestine in their 2026 World Cup qualifying match played at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on Tuesday.

Published : Nov 22, 2023 11:15 IST , Hong Kong - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Australia’s Harry Souttar, right, and Palestine’s Zeid Qunbar battle for the ball during a qualifying match of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Australia’s Harry Souttar, right, and Palestine’s Zeid Qunbar battle for the ball during a qualifying match of the FIFA World Cup 2026. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Harry Souttar, right, and Palestine’s Zeid Qunbar battle for the ball during a qualifying match of the FIFA World Cup 2026. | Photo Credit: AP

Harry Souttar scored the only goal as Australia held off a plucky Palestine in their 2026 World Cup qualifying match played at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on Tuesday.

Thousands of Palestinians and their sympathisers turned out at the 60,000-seat venue for the game against Australia, Palestine’s first in front of fans since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Leicester centre-back Souttar ducked and headed the ball past the outstretched hands of Palestine goalkeeper Rami Hamadi in the 18th minute off a Craig Goodwin corner to put Australia top of Group I.

READ | Scaloni wonders whether he’ll stay on as Argentina coach after winning in Brazil

The Australian team, before the start of the match, donated a portion of their fees towards humanitarian causes in Gaza. The Professional Footballers Australia said a percentage of player match fees would be directed towards Oxfam, via the PFA’s Footballers’ Trust.

Australia has won both its matches and is top of the group with six points.

The Socceroos won the opening match against Bangladesh 7-0, but Palestine proved a much tougher nut to crack. They had few chances, and the only other meaningful one came in the 64th minute when Hamadi got down quickly to deflect a Brandon Borrello shot.

Japan demolished Syria 5-0 at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, to go top of Group B with two straight wins by the same margin.

Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo opened the floodgates in the 32nd minute. Ayase Ueda followed with a brace inside four minutes to make it 3-0 by the 40th minute.

Yukinari Sugawara made it 4-0 two minutes after the break and Mao Hosoya completed the scoreline in the 82nd minute.

In other matches in the Middle East, UAE defeated Bahrain 2-0 in Riffa’s Bahrain National Stadium.

Related Topics

Australia/Socceroos /

Palestine /

FIFA World Cup 2026

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup qualifier: Souttar scores as Australia edge Palestine
    AFP
  2. Nagelsmann says Germany has ‘unbelievable work to do’ before Euro 2024
    AFP
  3. Sane sees red as Germany’s woes continue against Austria
    AFP
  4. Scaloni wonders whether he’ll stay on as Argentina coach after winning in Brazil
    AP
  5. France presents Alps’ bid to host 2030 Winter Olympics
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. World Cup qualifier: Souttar scores as Australia edge Palestine
    AFP
  2. Brazil 0-1 Argentina Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Otamendi’s goal leads Argentina to win; Joelinton sees red card
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in February 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. When and who does India play in its next FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier
    Team Sportstar
  5. India loses against Qatar in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier, stays second in Group A
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup qualifier: Souttar scores as Australia edge Palestine
    AFP
  2. Nagelsmann says Germany has ‘unbelievable work to do’ before Euro 2024
    AFP
  3. Sane sees red as Germany’s woes continue against Austria
    AFP
  4. Scaloni wonders whether he’ll stay on as Argentina coach after winning in Brazil
    AP
  5. France presents Alps’ bid to host 2030 Winter Olympics
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment