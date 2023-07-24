MagazineBuy Print

Marco Silva commits to Fulham after reported Saudi offer

Reports in Britain said Fulham manager Marco Silva had been offered a two-year deal worth £40 million (51 million USD) by Al-Ahli as Saudi’s Pro League continues its lucrative recruitment drive.

Published : Jul 24, 2023 14:58 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Fulham manager Marco Silva in the second half of a Premier League Summer Series match against Brentford FC at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday in Philadelphia.
Fulham manager Marco Silva in the second half of a Premier League Summer Series match against Brentford FC at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday in Philadelphia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Fulham manager Marco Silva in the second half of a Premier League Summer Series match against Brentford FC at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Fulham manager Marco Silva said Sunday he was “fully committed” to the club after turning down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

Reports in Britain said the Portuguese manager had been offered a two-year deal worth £40 million (51 million USD) as Saudi’s Pro League continues its lucrative recruitment drive.

However speaking ahead of Fulham’s pre-season friendly with Brentford in Philadelphia on Sunday, Silva confirmed he was staying with the west London Premier League club.

READ - Guardiola says Manchester City hungry for more success next season

“My commitment to this club has been 100 percent since the first day I signed and it will continue this way,” Silva told NBC Sports.

“It was a decision that I made. I spoke with the people in the club and like I was before last season, and two seasons ago, I’m fully committed to the club and will continue this way.

“Offers are part of the business...it’s up to us to think, always respecting the club that you are working for. It’s what I have done always in my career and I will keep doing.”

Silva, 46, joined Fulham in 2021, leading it to promotion to the Premier League from the Championship in his first season before guiding it to 10th in the top-flight last term.

Al-Ahli has signed Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City, Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy from Chelsea in recent months.

The signings are part of a broader hiring spree by the Pro League, which is backed by the country’s sovereign wealth fund.

Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Saudi club Al Nassr earlier this year while other stars heading to the Pro League include Karim Benzema and French World Cup winner N’Golo Kante.

Silva meanwhile was left satisfied on Sunday after watching Fulham complete a 3-2 win over Brentford in its pre-season game, part of the Premier League Summer Series.

Goals from Harry Wilson, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Carlos Vinicius secured victory with Yoane Wissa and Kristoffer Ajer scoring for Brentford.

