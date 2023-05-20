Premier League

Mbeumo double as Brentford fights back to win at Tottenham

Brentford shrugged off an eight-month ban imposed on striker Ivan Toney as Bryan Mbeumo scored twice in a 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in it penultimate Premier League game of an impressive season.

Reuters
LONDON 20 May, 2023 19:22 IST
Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford scores the team’s first goal during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford scores the team’s first goal during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Harry Kane’s 28th league goal of the campaign, a stunning free kick, put the hosts ahead and it dominated before halftime in their last home game of the season.

But seventh-placed Tottenham’s hopes of qualifying for Europe suffered yet another blow after the break as Cameroonian forward Mbeumo dispatched two clinical left-foot finishes to turn the game on its head in the space of 12 minutes.

It prompted home chants against chairman Daniel Levy, who admitted in his programme notes it had been an “immensely difficult season” for the club. The volume increased when Yoane Wissa wrapped it up for Brentford in the 88th minute from Mbeumo’s pass.

For ninth-place Brentford, a top-half finish is assured and it even has an outside chance of sneaking above Tottenham and qualifying for Europe.

Tottenham has 57 points from 37 games, a point behind sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion who has a game in hand. Brentford, who hosts leaders Manchester City next week, has 56. 

