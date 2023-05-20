IPL 2023: Why is Lucknow Super Giants wearing Mohun Bagan jersey tonight?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is wearing the colours of Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in its final IPL 2023 match gainst Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

The Lucknow management made this decision to honour the legacy of the Kolkata football club, which is also the defending ISL champion.

Both LSG and ATKMB, which will be officially renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giant from June 1, are owned by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.

LSG is currently third on the table with 15 points and is aiming to make its second successive qualification for the IPL Playoffs. A win for Lucknow against Kolkata will assure the Lucknow franchise of a place in the last four.