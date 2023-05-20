IPL News

IPL 2023: Why is Lucknow Super Giants wearing Mohun Bagan jersey tonight?

IPL 2023: The Lucknow team made this decision to pay tribute to and honour Kolkata’s legacy football club, which is also the defending Indian Super League champion. 

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 20 May, 2023 19:00 IST
CHENNAI 20 May, 2023 19:00 IST
FILE PHOTO: Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran pose for a picture with the special Mohun Bagan jersey for the team’s last league match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

FILE PHOTO: Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran pose for a picture with the special Mohun Bagan jersey for the team’s last league match against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: ANI

IPL 2023: The Lucknow team made this decision to pay tribute to and honour Kolkata’s legacy football club, which is also the defending Indian Super League champion. 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is wearing the colours of Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in its final IPL 2023 match gainst Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

The Lucknow management made this decision to honour the legacy of the Kolkata football club, which is also the defending ISL champion.

FOLLOW BLOG: LSG VS KKR IPL 2023 LIVE ACTION

Both LSG and ATKMB, which  will be officially renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giant from June 1, are owned by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.

LSG is currently third on the table with 15 points and is aiming to make its second successive qualification for the IPL Playoffs. A win for Lucknow against Kolkata will assure the Lucknow franchise of a place in the last four.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Slide shows

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us