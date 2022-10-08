Premier League

Mikel Arteta says fear is Arsenal’s “worst enemy” in Premier League title race

Arsenal, which has won seven of eight games, goes into the weekend 11 points clear of Liverpool, which is ninth.

Reuters
08 October, 2022 08:52 IST
08 October, 2022 08:52 IST
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 6, 2022 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts as Fabio Vieira looks on REUTERS/David Klein

Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 6, 2022 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts as Fabio Vieira looks on REUTERS/David Klein | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arsenal, which has won seven of eight games, goes into the weekend 11 points clear of Liverpool, which is ninth.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side could get a psychological boost for its Premier League campaign by beating Liverpool and extending its lead over the Merseyside club to 14 points when the two clash on Sunday.

Arsenal, which has won seven of eight games, goes into the weekend 11 points clear of Liverpool, which is ninth with just two wins from seven matches ahead of the game at the Emirates Stadium.

Also Read
Arsenal can get much better: Arteta ahead of Liverpool clash

"The moment you get momentum and you are on a good run, and you can leave an opponent as far (behind) as possible, psychologically also it is very important," Arteta told reporters on Friday.

Arteta urged his players to be fearless on the pitch, pointing to their performance in a 3-1 win over north London rival Tottenham Hotspur in their last league game.

"To win those matches, you really need to believe you can go there, win and compete against those teams and if you don't have that component, then you have fear," Arteta added.

"Fear is the worst enemy, especially against the top teams, because this is what they use a lot of the time just to win football matches. You cannot go with any of that into Sunday's game, the same as we didn't when we played Spurs."

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Tuchel, Conte play down feisty handshake after Premier League game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us