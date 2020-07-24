Football EPL EPL New Premier League season to begin on September 12 Premier League Shareholders agreed to start the 2020/21 season on 12 September 2020., with the final match round of the campaign taking place on 23 May 2021. Team Sportstar 24 July, 2020 19:20 IST The new Premier League season will start 17 days after the CHampions League final. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 24 July, 2020 19:20 IST The Premier League on Friday confirmed that that next season will begin on September 12 and will look to conclude the campaign on May 23 of 2021.A statement issued by the league read: "Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 Premier League season on 12 September 2020. The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May 2021.""The Premier League will continue to consult The FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions."(More to follow...) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos