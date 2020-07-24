New Premier League season to begin on September 12

The Premier League on Friday confirmed that that next season will begin on September 12 and will look to conclude the campaign on May 23 of 2021.

A statement issued by the league read: "Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 Premier League season on 12 September 2020. The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May 2021."

"The Premier League will continue to consult The FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions."

