Premier League

Premier League: Newcastle closer to UCL spot after win at Everton; Bournemouth beats Southampton

Premier League: The bottom two of the league - Everton and Southampton - failed to pull towards safety and lost their games against Newcastle and Bournemouth, respectively.

AP
LIVERPOOL 28 April, 2023 03:34 IST
Newcastle’s Joelinton celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal against Everton.

Newcastle’s Joelinton celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal against Everton. | Photo Credit: AP

Newcastle moved in sight of Champions League qualification with a 4-1 win at Everton that kept the home team in the Premier League’s relegation zone on Thursday.

Callum Wilson, selected up front ahead of Alexander Isak, scored goals either side of a header from Joelinton.

Isak came on as a second-half substitute and produced the highlight of the game with a mazy dribble down the left wing before he chipped the ball across for fellow replacement Jacob Murphy to tap home at the far post.

Everton thought it was back in the game at Goodison Park after an 80th-minute header from Dwight McNeil at a corner, which made it 3-1. Murphy, though, scored a minute later.

The Saudi-owned Newcastle stayed in third place and is eight points clear of Aston Villa in fifth, having played one game less. Newcastle has six matches to play.

Everton is in next-to-last place, two points adrift of safety, and has a huge game at third-from-bottom Leicester coming up on Monday.

Southampton slips toward relegation with loss to Bournemouth

Marcus Tavernier scored the only goal of the game between Bournemouth and Southampton.

Marcus Tavernier scored the only goal of the game between Bournemouth and Southampton. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Southampton’s 11-year stay in the Premier League moved closer to ending after a 1-0 loss to south-coast rival Bournemouth, whose own relegation concerns were further eased on Thursday.

Marcus Tavernier squeezed home a shot in the 50th minute to hand last-placed Southampton a 21st loss in 33 league games this season.

With five matches remaining, Southampton is six points adrift from safety and still has games to play against Newcastle and Liverpool, who are seeking Champions League spots.

The Saints have been in the top flight since 2012 but have been battling relegation for the last few seasons.

Bournemouth has won five of its last eight games to pull clear of trouble when many had them down as certainties for an immediate return to the second-tier Championship.

