Newcastle 2 - 2 Man City LIVE: Shelvey scores stunning 87th min equaliser

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Manchester City.



Manchester City's first goal was scored by Raheem Sterling, who was assisted by David Silva.

Newcastle United equalised through a Jetro Willems goal. It was assisted by Miguel Almiron.

Kevin De Bruyne scored a stunner to give Man City a 2-1 lead.

Newcastle United equalised for a second time in the game after Jonjo Shelvey found the back of the net with a beautiful curler.

